Kokrajhar-Bhutan connectivity to boost Bodoland’s growth, says BTC chief Pramod Boro

Bodoland Territorial Council chief Pramod Boro on Tuesday said Assam's plan to connect Kokrajhar with Bhutan's Gelephu will develop the region extensively.

Talking to PTI at the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025 here, he said the thrust on Kokrajhar to bring permanent peace is "inspired by the neighbouring country's lasting peace".

"The planned connectivity between Kokrajhar and Bhutan is going to transform the entire Bodoland Territorial Region. We hope that this summit will show us newer areas of progress and development," Boro said.

The central government has planned a rail link between Kokrajhar in Assam and Gelephu in Bhutan, and the survey for the project is underway, he said.

"The government is also planning to construct a better all-weather road between the two towns. This will boost the economy of the two places and the region," the BTC chief said.

He expressed optimism that the ongoing two-day business summit will shift the entire economic paradigm of Assam, and also help more development in the northeast.

"Tourism is an area which has huge potential. I'm sure there will be a lot of announcements in this sector during the summit," Boro added.

