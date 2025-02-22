KIIT founder appears before government probe panel

Founder of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), Achyuta Samanta, on Friday deposed before the high-level committee constituted by the state government and presented his case on the alleged suicide of Prakriti Lamsal.

Samanta informed the committee about the steps taken by the institute to restore normalcy on the campus.

The vice-chancellor, the registrar and five other staff of the university appeared before the committee and recorded their statements.

The KIIT has been drawing flak for suddenly declaring sine die for Nepali students, who were packed in buses and left at various railway stations.

Political parties, including the BJP, stepped up their demand to arrest Samanta in connection with the campus suicide.

Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati said: “An inquiry led by bureaucrats will not give justice. Only a judicial probe should be ordered on the issue.”

BJP MLA, Babu Singh, also stepped up his attack and pointed out how Samanta flourished during the previous BJD government and amassed huge properties over the years.