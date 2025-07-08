Key accused in businessman Gopal Khemka’s murder killed in police gunfight in Patna

A key accused in the murder of Patna-based industrialist Gopal Khemka was shot dead in a police encounter in the Damaria Ghat area in the early hours of Tuesday. The accused, identified as Vikas alias Raja (29), was suspected of having provided the weapon used in the killing and had accompanied the shooter during the attack.

"On spotting the police personnel, he tried to escape and also opened fire. The officers retaliated, and he was killed," a police official told PTI, adding that no police personnel were injured in the gunfight.

A pistol, a spent and a live cartridge were recovered from the scene.

The shootout occurred around 2.25 am when police, acting on a tip-off, went to the area in search of Vikas. The encounter took place in Patna’s Malsalami area.

JD(U) leader Rajeev Ranjan told ANI, "As per the information we have received, police have killed an accused in the Khemka murder case who tried to attack police. Nitish Kumar ji is monitoring every incident."

Khemka, a well-known businessman who owned Magadh Hospital and several petrol pumps, was shot dead late Friday night outside his home in Patna’s Gandhi Maidan locality.

The assailant, identified as Umesh Rai, allegedly fired at Khemka from point-blank range as he alighted from his vehicle. Khemka was rushed to a private hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Seven years ago Khemka’s son was gunned down in Hajipur over a land dispute.

Police have arrested Umesh Rai, the man suspected of pulling the trigger, and detained another individual believed to have hired him for the contract killing. “Both persons have been held in Patna by a joint team of Special Task Force and Patna Police. The investigation is in progress. We will be able to divulge more details in due course,” a senior officer said.

The high-profile murder led the Opposition parties to target the ruling JD(U)-BJP government over the state’s law and order situation.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar convened a high-level meeting on Saturday, instructing officials to complete the investigation at the earliest.

He reportedly warned of strict action in case of negligence, emphasising that the rule of law remains the government’s top priority.