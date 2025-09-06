Kerala records Rs 826 crore liquor sales during 10-day Onam festivities

Malayalis have purchased liquor worth ₹826 crore during the 10-day Onam festivities, according to data released by the Kerala State Beverages Corporation Limited (Bevco) up to Thursday.

This marks an increase from last year's sales of ₹776 crore during the same period. However, Kerala still does not rank among the top five states in liquor sales nationwide.

On Thursday, the eve of Thiruvonam, ₹137 crore worth of liquor was sold in Kerala. Last year, Bevco had sales worth ₹126 crore on the festival-eve. Bevco said that in six of their outlets, business was worth more than a crore. The Bevco outlet at Karunagapally in Kollam district had a record business, followed by the Ashramam and Edappal outlets in Kollam and Malappuram districts, respectively.

"Bevco managed to set up new outlets which suited the convenience of the consumers. We also brought in new brands, which were welcomed by consumers. This led to the surge in sales during this festive season," said Harshita Attaluri, the managing director of Bevco.

The Kerala State Beverages Corporation has 26 warehouses and 278 retail outlets.