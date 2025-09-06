MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 06 September 2025

Kerala records Rs 826 crore liquor sales during 10-day Onam festivities

On Thursday, the eve of Thiruvonam, Rs 137 crore worth of liquor was sold in Kerala. Last year, Bevco had sales worth Rs 126 crore on the festival-eve

Cynthia Chandran Published 06.09.25, 07:55 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

Malayalis have purchased liquor worth 826 crore during the 10-day Onam festivities, according to data released by the Kerala State Beverages Corporation Limited (Bevco) up to Thursday.

This marks an increase from last year's sales of 776 crore during the same period. However, Kerala still does not rank among the top five states in liquor sales nationwide.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday, the eve of Thiruvonam, 137 crore worth of liquor was sold in Kerala. Last year, Bevco had sales worth 126 crore on the festival-eve. Bevco said that in six of their outlets, business was worth more than a crore. The Bevco outlet at Karunagapally in Kollam district had a record business, followed by the Ashramam and Edappal outlets in Kollam and Malappuram districts, respectively.

"Bevco managed to set up new outlets which suited the convenience of the consumers. We also brought in new brands, which were welcomed by consumers. This led to the surge in sales during this festive season," said Harshita Attaluri, the managing director of Bevco.

The Kerala State Beverages Corporation has 26 warehouses and 278 retail outlets.

RELATED TOPICS

Onam Liquor Sales Kerala
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

US tariff nerve lost and found: Trump despairs, but trade boss expects Delhi to cave-in

'Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!' the US President wrote on Truth Social
Donald Trump, (inset) Kevin Hassett
Quote left Quote right

President, trade team disappointed that India continues to fund Russia's Ukraine war

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT