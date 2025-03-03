Kerala man shot dead in Jordan while trying to cross border into Israel

The Indian Embassy in Jordan on Sunday night said an Indian national had died in that country under “unfortunate circumstances”, as other published reports identified the deceased as a man from Kerala shot dead while trying to cross into Israel illegally.

“The Embassy has learnt of the sad demise of an Indian national in unfortunate circumstances. The Embassy is in touch with the family of the deceased and is working closely with Jordanian authorities for transportation of mortal remains of the deceased,” the embassy posted on its X (formerly Twitter) handle.

On February 10, Thomas Gabriel Periera and his brother-in-law Edison made a desperate attempt to cross into Israel. They had been promised a job at a salary of Rs 3.5 lakh per month, per published reports.

Instead, they were met with gunfire. Later the Indian embassy described the incident to Periera’s family in a letter.

“The security forces tried to stop them but they did not listen to the warning. The guards opened fire on them. One bullet hit Thomas Periera in his head and he died on the spot,” the letter said, as reported by a number of outlets.

Periera, 47, and Edison, both autorickshaw drivers from Thumba, Thiruvananthapuram, had apparently arrived in Jordan on tourist visas.

As reported by The Indian Express, they were part of a four-member group lured by the promise of lucrative jobs in Israel. The plan was allegedly orchestrated by Biju Baby, another resident of Thumba, who had allegedly assured them that Israel was their gateway to a better life.

Another group member, Joshi, returned to Kerala on February 9, while Biju, who allegedly planned the crossing into Israel, is still in Jordan.

“I paid him Rs 2.10 lakh.,” Edison told The Indian Express. “Apart from that, he wanted us to give him Rs 50,000 every month once we joined the work.. We know driving, plumbing, painting and other sundry jobs….”

On the night of February 10, a Sri Lankan national drove them one-and-a-half hours to the seashore near Karak. The closest border point was along the Dead Sea, where Jordan and Israel are separated.

Jordanian security forces reportedly shot Periera in the head after he ignored their warnings. Edison, wounded but alive, was arrested, jailed, and later deported to India.

The Indian government is coordinating efforts to bring Periera’s body home.