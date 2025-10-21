Kerala accepts Centre’s PM SHRI scheme funds despite Left resistance and NEP concerns

The Kerala government has decided to join hands with the BJP at the Centre to avail its share of ₹1,500 crore under the PM SHRI education programme after months of dilly-dallying and right before the state elections in the summer of 2026.

The CPI, the second largest ally in the Left Democratic Front government, and the Opposition United Democratic Front have strongly opposed PM SHRI, fearing it could lead to the implementation of the National Education Policy in Kerala.

Early this year, the state government had claimed that it would not sign the MoU on PM SHRI as it entails implementing multiple recommendations endorsed by the NEP, introduced by the Modi government in 2020.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said the NEP poses a threat to the country. It was twice taken up for discussion in the state cabinet. But owing to opposition from the CPI, the idea was dropped.

But on Monday, general education minister V. Sivankutty said: "Why should the education department not accept the Centre's funds when the health and agriculture departments had already claimed their assistance?"

Sources in the education department said Kerala was facing a financial crunch in the fag end of the Pinarayi-led second LDF government's term, and any amount coming from central grants is acceptable as it would help them to undertake development activities in the school sector.