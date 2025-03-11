Kerala Human Rights Commission orders investigation into caste discrimination at Koodalmanikyam Temple

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has ordered

an investigation into alleged caste discrimination at Kerala’s Koodalmanikyam Temple.

The commission ordered a suo moto case after the families of six chief priests of the temple in Thrissur decided to stay away from their duties in protest against the appointment of a kazhakam from the backward Ezhava community. Kazhakams make garlands and clean temple premises.

ADVERTISEMENT

The families’ grievance was that the Kerala Devaswom Recruitment Board did not appoint someone from the upper caste Brahmin or Warrier Samajam communities. However, B.A. Balu, who allegedly faced discrimination, told The Telegraph that he does not want to enter into a confrontation with the six families and has sought an office role at the Koodalmanikyam temple board.

The commission has asked the commissioner of the Cochin Devaswom Board and the executive officer of the Koodalmanikyam temple to submit their report within

a fortnight.

Commission member V. Geetha decided to order the suo moto case after Balu, a postgraduate in English, topped the written exam conducted by the recruitment board and was appointed the post of kazhakam. But the chief priests shifted Balu to office work.

“It was my first permanent job as a kazhakam at the Koodalmanikyam temple. I was working as a temporary kazhakam in various temple boards in Thiruvananthapuram. I was shocked when I was asked to work in another section of the temple.

“I always wanted to work in temples as it has been my passion. Now I am keen to write another exam and join the temple. I will rejoin on March 16 as last-grade (office) assistant,” Balu said.