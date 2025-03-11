MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 11 March 2025

Kerala Human Rights Commission orders investigation into caste discrimination at Koodalmanikyam Temple

The commission ordered a suo moto case after the families of six chief priests of the temple in Thrissur decided to stay away from their duties in protest against the appointment of a kazhakam from the backward Ezhava community

Cynthia Chandran Published 11.03.25, 06:07 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has ordered
an investigation into alleged caste discrimination at Kerala’s Koodalmanikyam Temple.

The commission ordered a suo moto case after the families of six chief priests of the temple in Thrissur decided to stay away from their duties in protest against the appointment of a kazhakam from the backward Ezhava community. Kazhakams make garlands and clean temple premises.

ADVERTISEMENT

The families’ grievance was that the Kerala Devaswom Recruitment Board did not appoint someone from the upper caste Brahmin or Warrier Samajam communities. However, B.A. Balu, who allegedly faced discrimination, told The Telegraph that he does not want to enter into a confrontation with the six families and has sought an office role at the Koodalmanikyam temple board.

The commission has asked the commissioner of the Cochin Devaswom Board and the executive officer of the Koodalmanikyam temple to submit their report within
a fortnight.

Commission member V. Geetha decided to order the suo moto case after Balu, a postgraduate in English, topped the written exam conducted by the recruitment board and was appointed the post of kazhakam. But the chief priests shifted Balu to office work.

“It was my first permanent job as a kazhakam at the Koodalmanikyam temple. I was working as a temporary kazhakam in various temple boards in Thiruvananthapuram. I was shocked when I was asked to work in another section of the temple.

“I always wanted to work in temples as it has been my passion. Now I am keen to write another exam and join the temple. I will rejoin on March 16 as last-grade (office) assistant,” Balu said.

RELATED TOPICS

Caste Discrimination Kerala
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India, EU open new FTA trade talks in push for deal to counter Trump tariff blitz

Brussels talks intensify as New Delhi weighs trade survival tactics amid Washington duty concession demands
In this screenshot via PMO on Feb. 5, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes a holy dip at Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, in Prayagraj.
Quote left Quote right

Ganga water was safe for bathing during Mahakumbh. Rs 7,421 crore was given for cleaning river

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT