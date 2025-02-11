Kerala government orders crime branch to probe Rs 1,000-crore scam in Idukki district

The Kerala government has directed the crime branch to probe a ₹1,000-crore scam where a 26-year-old man from Thodupuzha in Idukki district allegedly conned thousands of people, including politicians, tea plantation workers and homemakers across the state.

Accused Ananthu Krishnan allegedly offered to deliver two-wheelers, laptops, mobile phones, sewing machines, manure, laptops and other household appliances at half the price by accessing the corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds of various companies.

Sri Sathya Sai Orphanage Trust executive director K.N. Ananda Kumar and retired Kerala High Court judge C.N. Ramachandran Nair have also been named as accused on the charge of being patrons of the National NGO Confederation formed by Krishnan.

Krishnan formed the confederation in 2022 and brought 170 NGOs from across the state under one umbrella. He collected CSR funds from various companies to cover half the price of products for those who availed the scheme.

The confederation promised two-wheelers priced at ₹1.2 lakh to a beneficiary at ₹60,000 plus a registration fee of ₹500. Thousands of people fell into the trap after Krishnan, a graduate, convinced everyone that it was a "genuine" deal. A. Mohanan, 69, the Kannur Socio-Economic and Environmental Development (SEED) society coordinator, said Krishnan was a smooth-talker.

Kannur superintendent of police Nitin Raj said 1,400 petitions had been received in just Kannur district. "The number of complaints is expected to go up. Kannur police have frozen the bank accounts and properties of Krishnan. The properties will be sold and the money will be returned to the beneficiaries...," he said.