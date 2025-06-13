MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
US government agency that investigates civil aviation accidents to assist in crash probe

According to protocols under the International Civil Aviation Organisation, all information on the investigation will be provided by the government of India

PTI Published 13.06.25, 07:11 AM
Debris of the crashed Air India aircraft

Debris of the crashed Air India aircraft File picture

A US government agency that investigates civil aviation accidents on Thursday said it would be leading a team of American investigators to India to assist in the probe of the Air India crash in Ahmedabad.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said in a post on X that it would be “leading a team of US investigators travelling to India to assist the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau with its investigation into the crash of an Air India Boeing 787 in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday”.

According to protocols under the International Civil Aviation Organisation, all information on the investigation will be provided by the government of India. “When an international incident occurs, that government leads the investigation. In the event assistance is requested, the NTSB is the official US representative, and the Federal Aviation Administration provides technical support. We stand ready to launch a team immediately in coordination with the NTSB,” the FAA, the US federal government agency that regulates civil aviation in the country, said.

