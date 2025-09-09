Kerala feat on infant mortality: With 5 deaths per 1,000 births, state betters US

Kerala has recorded the lowest infant mortality rate (IMR) in India with just 5 deaths per 1,000 live births, according to the Sample Registration System (SRS) report for 2023.

The state also reported the lowest birth rate, at 10.8 per cent.

ADVERTISEMENT

The feat places Kerala ahead of even developed countries like the US, where the IMR stands at 5.6. The state has steadily improved from an IMR of 7 in 2018 and 6 in 2019 to 5 in 2023, a record unmatched by any other state or Union Territory, all of which still report double-digit IMRs.

Health minister Veena George applauded the efforts of the state’s healthcare workers, crediting their dedication and Kerala’s long-term focus on infant, child and maternal care for the milestone.

“The infant mortality rate in the US is 5.6. What’s commendable is that Kerala’s IMR is lower than that of developed countries. Kerala has the same overall mortality rates when it comes to the urban-rural divide. Kerala managed to achieve this unique target as we have been giving a lot of importance to infant health, children and maternal care,” said George.

Kerala’s path to this success began more than a decade ago. In 2010, the IMR was 12. A 2013 study by the Indian Academy of Paediatrics revealed that 75 per cent of infant deaths occurred during the neonatal period, prompting the health department to take rigorous steps.

The department conducted a series of intense infant death audits and came up with clinical guidelines and an improved form of antenatal and neonatal care. It also regularly trained obstetricians and nurses, which proved to be a game-changer.

Dr Althaf Ali, an expert on public health and a professor of community medicine at the Government Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram, told The Telegraph that Kerala had always been at the forefront of ensuring good health indicators right from the pre-Independence period.

“Kerala had always ranked first in IMR right since Independence. The state is known for its water availability for 200 days a year, fertile soil and nutritional status. Several factors have contributed to Kerala sustaining the IMR, which dates back several decades. Kerala’s health sector is being hailed for the quality of care, which shows its vision to reach single digits in IMR,” said Ali.

Among the other southern states with low IMR, Tamil Nadu came second at 12, followed by Karnataka at 14, Telangana at 18 and Andhra Pradesh at 19. Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh had the maximum IMR at 37 per 1,000 births.

First urban policy

Kerala will frame the country’s first urban policy, which will be discussed at an Urban Conclave to be held in Kochi on September 12 and 13, minister for local self-government M.B. Rajesh said on Monday.

“The policy aims not just at physical development of cities but at improving quality of life, ensuring social justice, environmental sustainability and cultural diversity,” a government statement said.