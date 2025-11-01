MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Kerala CM declares state free of extreme poverty; opposition walks out calling it ‘fraud’

The Congress-led UDF opposition termed as "pure fraud" the state government's claim and boycotted the session in protest

PTI Published 01.11.25, 09:43 AM
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan File picture

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday declared in the assembly that the state was free of extreme poverty.

Vijayan made the announcement in a special session of the House convened on the occasion of Kerala 'Piravi' or formation day.

The Congress-led UDF opposition termed as "pure fraud" the state government's claim and boycotted the session in protest.

As the special Assembly session commenced, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan said that the CM's statement via rule 300 was "pure fraud" and in "contempt" of House rules.

"So, we cannot join in that and are completely boycotting the session," Satheesan said. The opposition then walked out of the House shouting slogans that the claim was a "fraud" and that it was "shameful".

Responding to the opposition allegation, the CM said the UDF was referring to its own behaviour when they say "fraud".

"We only say what we can implement. We have implemented what we had said. That is our reply to the opposition leader," he said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

