BJP’s Printu Mahadevan absconding after alleged threat to Rahul Gandhi on TV debate

Kerala BJP leader Printu Mahadevan is believed to be absconding after police decided to arrest him for allegedly threatening the life of Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi during a television debate on September 26.

The police searched the homes of several BJP leaders in Thrissur, including that of state committee leader Surendran Ayanikunnu and Printu's brother, Gopi.

The Assembly was adjourned after the Opposition UDF demanded a discussion on Printu’s remark, which the Speaker declined, saying TV remarks did not warrant House debate. The Congress instructed its media panellists to boycott debates if Printu appears. The BJP activists staged a demonstration outside Thrissur East police station, chanting that they would protect Printu.

BJP state vice-president B. Gopalakrishnan defended Printu by saying that it was a “slip of the tongue” while stopping short of endorsing the alleged threat, and launching a blistering attack on chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. His comments included threats against the police and Congress workers.

A case has been registered against Printu for instigating a riot and creating division in society.