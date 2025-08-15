Kaun Banega Cheerleader: Modi government’s Sindoor PR on TV show sparks retired generals’ ire

Reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati’s featuring of two women officers who became emblems of Operation Sindoor has prompted retired generals and social media users to accuse the Narendra Modi government of “blatant politicisation” of the armed forces for PR and electoral gain.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh had become familiar faces across the nation as defence spokespersons during the May 7-10 military operation. Boosting the show’s optics with them is a third woman officer, Commander Prerna Deosthalee, who last year became the first woman to be given the command of an Indian Navy warship.

While the episode will be aired on Independence Day, a teaser telecast by Sony Entertainment Television has triggered charges of “Sindoor juicing” and “milking it till the last drop”.

The teaser shows the officers in uniform, being welcomed by host Amitabh Bachchan, who chants “Bharat Mata ki jai” along with the audience.

Colonel Qureshi is shown explaining why Pakistan’s acts warranted Operation Sindoor, launched in the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

“The Indian armed forces have a long history of being apolitical but have now been reduced to cheerleaders of the government,” a retired brigadier told The Telegraph.

“This is a very dangerous trend, one never seen before. What a shame for the uniform and its neutral character!”

A retired major general said that never before had serving military officers been paraded in uniform on a reality show.

“The political leadership is shamelessly using the armed forces for hyper-nationalism. It is nothing but blatant politicisation of the forces,” he said.

“It is very unfortunate that the top brass of the defence forces agreed to this tamasha (travesty). It seems that the ideology and the motives of the political leadership of the day are having a direct impact on the forces’ leadership.”

The veteran said the army dress regulations stipulate that the official uniform cannot be worn at cultural events or social gatherings, nor when visiting public places, taking public transport or travelling in a civilian aircraft.

“The official uniform can’t be worn when participating in non-officially-recognised activities, unless authorised in writing by the commanding officer,” he said.

Senior army officers declined comment.

In a post on X, social media user Mohit Chauhan said: “Have you ever seen anything like this after a military operation in any serious country? How is this even allowed for someone in service? The current regime is shamelessly using our forces for its petty politics andhyper-nationalism.”

Mayank Saxena posted: “Our Army was sacrosanct, above politics, beyond PR. Today, Modi govt parades soldiers on shows like KBC for image building. Even our Army has been made a political tool for Modi’s PR. Our forces are to defend the nation, not a politician’s brand.”

To X user Bruce Wayne, it is “shameful” how politicians are “ruining” the dignity of the armed forces.

The Kerala unit of the Congress tweeted: “In any serious nation with a professional military, this would be unthinkable. But this is the spectacle of New India under Narendra Modi. An absolute disgrace.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi too castigated the government.

“Our heroic women in uniform who went on to become the face of Operation Sindoor have been invited by a private entertainment channel on their show,” she posted on X.

“This private entertainment channel’s parent company Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has also bagged the broadcasting rights of the Asia Cup till 2031. Yes, the very channel that seeks to earn revenue through India vs Pakistan cricket matches. Now join the dots.”

A former lieutenant general recalled how 150-odd veterans, led by former navy chief L. Ramdas, had written to then President Ram Nath Kovind urging him to stop political parties from using the military for political gain during the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign.

They had flagged how Prime Minister Modi and other BJP leaders were seeking votes in the name of the security personnel killed by militants, and military operations like the September 2016 “surgical strikes” on cross-border terror launch pads and the February 26, 2019, air strikes on Balakot, Pakistan.

“Past actions by the armed forces were openly politicised by the current regime.... Now we are seeing this with Operation Sindoor. It’s shameful but this has become the new normal in New India,” the veteran told this newspaper.

In the teaser, Colonel Qureshi says: “Pakistan yeh karta chala araha hai. Toh jawab dena banta tha, Sir. Isiliye Operation Sindoor ko plan kiya gaya (Pakistan has been doing this; it was necessary to reply, Sir. This is why Operation Sindoor was planned).”

Wing Commander Singh says: “Raat ko ek baj kar paanch minute se lekar dedh baje tak, pachhis minute me khel khatam kar diya (Between 1.05am and 1.30am, in just 25 minutes, we ended their game).”

Ironically, a member of the ruling dispensation — Madhya Pradesh BJP minister Kunwar Vijay Shah — had in May referred to Colonel Qureshi as a “sister of terrorists” in allusion to her religion. The state high court had taken suo motu cognisance and directed the registration of an FIR against him.

The Supreme Court too rapped Shah and refused to stay any “coercive action” against him.

Later, the high court pulled up the state police for their “weakly drafted” FIR against Shah. No further legal action has followed against the minister, nor has he been sacked, as demanded bythe Opposition.