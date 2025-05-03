Kashmir issue 'resolved', Gita lesson for better peace studies: Delhi University academic committee

A Delhi University committee on Friday objected to a draft syllabus for psychology at the undergraduate level that seeks to include the Israel-Palestine war and the Kashmir issue in the teaching material for conflict resolution.

Instead, the standing committee on academic affairs, headed by Shri Prakash Singh, a political science faculty member and director of the university’s South Campus, has suggested content on the Mahabharata and the Bhagavad Gita to make students understand the psychology of peace. Singh is of the opinion that the Kashmir matter has been resolved.

Two members of the standing committee said the psychology department had prepared the syllabus for the 7th and 8th semesters for undergraduate students. DU had in 2022 introduced a four-year undergraduate programme as per the National Education Policy and the syllabi for all courses are being revised. After the standing committee ratifies the syllabus, it is sent to the academic council.

Monami Sinha, a member of the committee and the academic council, said the syllabus sought to include content on the Israel-Palestine war and the Kashmir issue under the unit Conflict Resolution. But Singh has contended that the Kashmir issue has been resolved and there is no need to teach the Israel-Palestine conflict.