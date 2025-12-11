Karnataka proposes menstrual leave for students under new wellbeing bill

Almost two months after the Karnataka government approved the menstrual leave policy for all working women, they have decided to bring in a bill extending the facility to menstruating students.

The government notification on October 12 had made provision for one day paid menstrual leave per month to women employees aged between 18 and 52 years working in permanent, contractual and outsourced jobs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka is the first state in the country to offer paid menstrual leave to all women employees in both public and private sectors.

The Karnataka Working Women Wellbeing Bill, 2025, now proposes to provide up to two days of menstrual leave per month to students in schools, colleges and universities. Also, a 2 per cent relaxation in attendance will be given to the

students.

The bill says that if this clause is not met, it will attract a penalty of ₹5,000. The draft bill is expected to be introduced in the ongoing winter session of the Karnataka Assembly.

Karnataka High Court on Wednesday adjourned till January 20, 2026, the hearing on a batch of petitions challenging the legality of the state’s November 20 directive, mandating registered establishments to grant a day’s leave per month for women employees aged between 18 and 52.

The petitions were filed by the Bangalore Hotels’ Association and Avirata AFL Connectivity Systems, challenging the government order.

The petitioners contended that the Karnataka government did not consult them before making such provisions.

On Tuesday, Karnataka High Court had stayed the government’s November 20 directive, only to recall its order after a few hours.

Post lunch, advocate-general Shashi Kiran Shetty appeared before Justice Jyoti M and urged her to reconsider her order. Responding to it, the judge recalled the order.