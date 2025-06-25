MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 25 June 2025

Karnataka govt flags 14 substandard drugs; tells chemists, docs, public to avoid them

The department has urged strict compliance with these directions to safeguard public health

PTI Published 25.06.25, 05:52 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock picture.

The Karnataka government’s Drug Testing Laboratory declared 14 drugs manufactured by 14 different companies as "substandard" on Wednesday.

The state’s Food Safety and Drug Administration department has directed chemists, wholesalers, doctors, hospitals, and nursing homes not to stock, sell, or use these drugs and cosmetics, an official statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"In case they hold any stock, they are requested to inform the concerned area Drugs Inspector or Assistant Drugs Controller. The public is also advised not to use these drugs or cosmetics," the statement added.

The substandard drugs include compound sodium lactate injection IP (Ringer-Lactate solution for injection) manufactured by Ultra Laboratories (batch no: KI124110) and Tam Bran Pharmaceuticals; Pomol-650 (Paracetamol tablets I P 650 mg) by Aban Pharmaceuticals (batch no: 13-4536) and MITO Q7 Syrup by Bion Therapeutics India (batch no: CHS-40170) among others.

The department has urged strict compliance with these directions to safeguard public health.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Karnataka Medicines Drug
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Russia, US differ on damage to Iran’s nuclear programme, Trump vows bombs again if needed

Kremlin says too early for accurate picture, US President acknowledges intelligence ‘inconclusive’, Tehran moves to dissociate from UN watchdog IAEA
Quote left Quote right

We are orbiting the Earth. This is the start of India’s human space program

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT