Karnataka becomes first state in India to allow 'right to die' for terminally ill

The Karnataka government has issued an order to set up medical boards in hospitals across the state to facilitate requests for a dignified death. The move follows a 2023 Supreme Court ruling that interpreted the Right to Life under Article 21 of the Constitution to include the right to die with dignity.

State health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao announced the decision on January 31, calling it 'a historic order' that aligns with the Supreme Court’s directive.

“This will immensely benefit those who are terminally ill with no hope of recovery, or are in a persistent vegetative state, and where the patient no longer benefits from life-sustaining treatment,” he said.

The directive applies to patients in such conditions, allowing them to seek relief through a legal and medical framework. The order is expected to provide clarity on end-of-life care and ensuring decisions are made within ethical and legal boundaries.