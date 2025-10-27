Kailash Vijayvargiya blames molested Australian cricketers; why it isn’t a surprise

Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya’s reported statement after two Australian cricketers were molested has caused a furore and sparked allegations of misogyny, but he is by no means an outlier in his party, the BJP, nor is this the first time he has made controversial remarks.

Vijayvargiya on Monday said: "Cricketers should inform the local administration or their team security officials when stepping out."

His statement came days after two Australian women players were stalked and molested in Indore while going to a cafe.

The former BJP national general secretary said that the cricketers “should have been more careful”, adding that it was a “mistake” on their part.

“Players must keep in mind that when they leave their place, their security and local administration should be informed because there is a huge craze for cricketers in India,” Vijayvargiya told journalists, as reported by PTI.

The minister drew parallels with incidents he witnessed, recalling how a well-known English football player's clothing was torn off by fans at a hotel in England in his presence. “Cricket players are very popular. They should also be careful when they go out to roam,” he added.

Vijayvargiya said the incident should serve as a lesson for both authorities and players to ensure better communication and security protocols going forward.

Not Vijayvargiya’s first time

This is not the first time Vijayvargiya has sparked controversy with remarks on women and morality. A few months ago, he made contentious comments about Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

“We are people of an old culture. In our sisters’ village, we don’t even drink the water. In Jirapur, where my aunt lived, my father would carry a pot of water from home. Our Opposition leaders today are such that they kiss their young sisters in the middle of a crossroads. I want to ask you, who among you kisses your young sisters or daughters in public?” he said in an apparent attack on Rahul Gandhi in September this year.

“This is a lack of values. These are foreign values, brought up abroad. They even speak rudely to the prime minister,” he had added.

'I view women as goddesses, they should wear good clothes'

Speaking at a public event in Indore on June 5 this year, Vijayvargiya expressed disapproval of what he described as "skimpy clothes" worn by young women.

"In Western culture, women wearing fewer clothes are considered beautiful. I don’t agree with that," he said. "In India, we appreciate women who dress modestly, wear jewellery, and present themselves gracefully."

Vijayvargiya made these remarks while drawing an analogy between short speeches and short dresses. "There’s a belief in the West that women in fewer clothes and leaders who speak less are appreciated. But I don’t believe that. To me, women are forms of goddesses and should dress accordingly," he stated.

He also mentioned that he often asks young women who approach him for selfies to dress "properly" next time.

"Sometimes girls come for selfies, and I tell them, 'Beta, come in proper clothes next time, then we’ll take a photo,'" he added.

‘Break legs of daughters who marry non‑Hindus’

Former BJP MP from Bhopal Pragya Thakur recently urged parents to take extreme measures against daughters who do not comply with their wishes.

"If our daughter goes to a vidharmi's [someone from another religion] place, don't hesitate to break her legs because one who doesn't listen to words, doesn't care for traditions has to be chastised", she reportedly said at an event in Bhopal earlier this month.

She further said that when a girl child is born, her mother would say "Laxmi is born in our house or Saraswari is born in our family but when she grows up and shows inclination to marry a Muslim, she must be stopped by words or by force".

Thakur was previously banned from campaigning by the Election Commission in 2019 for provocative statements.

‘Pahalgam women tourists lack the spirit of warriors’

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ram Chander Jangra received backlash earlier this year for saying women tourists of Pahalgam “did not have the spirit of warriors” and that is why the terrorists could kill at will.

Jangra, during his address at a programme, said that if the tourists had the training that the prime minister wanted to impart, then three terrorists could not have killed 26 people. The leader said that terrorists “could not have killed the husbands of our brave sisters in front of their eyes, even if they had to sacrifice their lives, had they read the history of Ahilyabai.”

He said the women lacked the “warrior spirit” and “passion” and thus fell victim to the bullets, pleading for the lives of their husbands with folded hands.

He lamented that we were not told about our glorious past and only taught about one Gandhi family.

‘Hindu women should not go to gym’

While speaking at a public event in October this year, BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar said that women and girls belonging to the Hindu community should not go to the gym. Instead of going to the gym, they should prefer doing yoga instead.

“I urge all the girls and women from the Hindu community, please don’t go to the gym. I join my hands and kneel on your legs, but please don’t go. Do yoga at home if needed. You don’t know the background of the trainers or gym staff. At least verify it first."

'We sent a woman from their community'

After India struck terror camps across the border as part of Operation Sindoor, BJP Madhya Pradesh minister Kunwar Vijay Shah had said in a public speech that a woman from the "same community" as those living in Pakistan had been sent to strip the country naked.

He landed himself in a major controversy by making a rabidly communal remark about Colonel Sofia Qureshi.

Speaking at a cultural event in Mhow on May 14, 2025, BJP minister Vijay Shah said in Hindi, "There should be 'Halma' in every hut and in every head. 'Halma' means living for others, living for society, just like Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing. They (referring to Pakistan) had taken away the sindoor of our sisters and daughters, and we sent their own sister to give it back to them in kind."

"They undressed Hindus and killed them, and Modi ji sent their sister to return the favour. We couldn't undress them, so we sent a daughter from their community... You widowed sisters of our community, so a sister of your community will strip you naked. Modiji proved that the daughters of your caste can be sent to Pakistan to take revenge," the minister added.

‘Women dress is responsible for rising crime’

Former BJP MLA Harbhajan Singh Cheema has sparked outrage with his controversial statement blaming women's clothing for the increasing incidents of crime against women.

Cheema said, "The way women dress is largely responsible for the rising cases of crime against them." He further added that women should dress according to Indian culture and blamed parents for not teaching their daughters to wear decent clothes.

He also urged the school administration to decide the uniform in accordance with the country's traditions.

‘Will make Bihar roads as smooth as Priyanka Gandhi’s cheeks’

At a public rally this year, BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri was talking about the condition of roads in Kalkaji when he said, “Lalu said in Bihar, he would make roads as smooth as Hema Malini’s cheeks. Lalu lied; he couldn’t do it. But I assure you, just like we improved roads in Okhla and Sangam Vihar, we will definitely make all roads in Kalkaji as smooth as Priyanka Gandhi’s cheeks.”