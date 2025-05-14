MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Justice BR Gavai becomes 52nd CJI, to serve over six months after CJI Khanna retires

Justice Gavai, who was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court on May 24, 2019, will have a tenure of over six months and would demit office on November 23

PTI Published 14.05.25, 10:42 AM
Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai

Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai PTI

Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai was on Wednesday sworn in as the 52nd Chief Justice of India.

He was administered oath by President Droupadi Murmu at a brief ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

He succeeds Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who demitted office on Tuesday on attaining the age of 65 years.

Justice Gavai, who was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court on May 24, 2019, will have a tenure of over six months and would demit office on November 23.

Justice Gavai took the oath of affirmation in Hindi.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Supreme Court CJI Chandrachud CJI Sanjiv Khanna
