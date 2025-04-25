MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 25 April 2025

J&K: Security tightened on Vaishno Devi route after impersonators caught with fake IDs

In a similar case near Ban Ganga bridge, police caught Sahil Khan, who was from Kotli in Jammu district, for allegedly operating a pony service without any valid license

PTI Published 25.04.25, 12:44 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture 

Two men were booked for allegedly impersonating pony service providers using fake documents on the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi route in Jammu and Kashmir''s Reasi district, officials said.

During routine patrolling near Shri Geeta Mata Mandir, police team intercepted a man identifying as one Puran Singh. On verifying, police found his name to be Manir Hussain.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was using someone else's authorised service card to operate illegally, police said, adding that an FIR under relevant sections of law has been registered at Katra Police Station.

In a similar case near Ban Ganga bridge, police caught Sahil Khan, who was from Kotli in Jammu district, for allegedly operating a pony service without any valid license.

He admitted that he had no authorisation and a case was registered, police said.

Authorities said surveillance and verification drives would continue to curb unauthorised activities on the shrine route. Police have urged all service providers to carry valid documents and requested the public to report suspicious behaviour.

Following the terror attack in Pahalgam, in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed, authorities have stepped have security measures across Jammu and Kashmir.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Vaishno Devi Shrine Jammu And Kashmir
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Why Pakistan has put 'act of war' tag on India's Indus Water Treaty move

For Pakistan, the Indus, Jhelum and Chenab aren't just rivers — they’re arteries. And now the heartbeat is faltering
Narendra Modi in Bihar
Quote left Quote right

Punishment will definitely be served to the terrorists and those who hatched the conspiracy

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT