J&K CM Omar Abdullah calls on PM Modi, discusses situation in the state

The 30-minute meeting focused on last week's deadly strike on tourists in south Kashmir, officials said

PTI Published 03.05.25, 06:43 PM
PM Modi (L) and Omar Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Saturday and discussed various issues, including last week's terror attack in Pahalgam, officials said.

The meeting at the prime minister's residence lasted around 30 minutes, they said.

This is the first meeting between the two leaders since the April 22 terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

