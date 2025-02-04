'The time has come to spread our arms': JMM targets expansion in neighbouring states

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is looking to expand its political presence beyond Jharkhand, with plans to strengthen its influence in neighbouring states.

The party’s plan became evident during a speech by party “star campaigner” and Gandey MLA Kalpana Soren, wife of chief minister Hemant Soren, which received the most applause on Sunday night during the 46th foundation day celebrations at Dumka.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kalpana, who entered the political arena after Hemant Soren’s arrest in January 2024 on alleged money laundering charges related to a land scam, began her address by remembering the early days of the movement and the struggle of party patriarch and her father-in-law, Shibu Soren, who could not attend the meeting due tohealth issues.

She said: “Now Hemant Soren is his (Shibu Soren’s) reflection and is fighting and agitating for your rights. The rulers in the Centre had sent him to jail by making false allegations under a conspiracy. Now their secret has been revealed. During those difficult periods, the people of Jharkhand have shown faith in the JMM and proved that the JMM is a party of this soil. The bow and arrow is the protector of their rights.”

Kalpana, who hails from Keonjhar in Odisha, added: “The time has come to spread our (JMM) arms further. Now we have to wave the flag of JMM in other states, as we have done in Jharkhand,” receiving huge cheers from the crowd.

She also hinted at the future political role of her husband Hemant Soren, saying: “The country needs Hemant Soren to fight for safeguarding tribal causes. In his absence, each of us has to be soldiers for the partyin Jharkhand.”

Ranchi-based senior political columnist Ashok Verma said that the speech outlined the JMM’s political expansion plans in states like Chhattisgarh and Assam.

“So far, the JMM has been contesting a few seats in Bihar, Odisha, and Bengal (Junglemahal areas), but her (Kalpana’s) speech hints at the party spreading its political presence in other states, especially Chhattisgarh and Odisha, to dent the BJP’s plan of consolidating tribal votes by promoting tribal chief ministers,”said Verma.

He recalled that Hemant Soren has been raising the issue of Hasdeo forest land displacement in Bastar, Chhattisgarh, on several occasions.

“In addition, Hemant Soren has been highlighting the problems faced by tea tribes in Assam and has constituted a team to study their issues. Soon after becoming chief minister, he also raised the issue with his Assam’s counterpart, Himanta Biswa Sarma,”added Verma.

Hemant Soren, in his address at Dumka earlier on Sunday, attacked the BJP without naming it, by raising the issue of not giving tribal status to 20 percent of the tea tribes, mostly from Jharkhand, residing in Assam.

The chief minister indicated that in the future, the tribals will strongly push for their rights in Assam politics.

JMM resolution

The JMM passed a 50-point resolution, which included the rejection of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state,

The party also demanded strict implementation of the Chotanagpur Tenancy (CNT) Act and Santal Pargana Tenancy (SPT) in the state and urged the central government to ensure immediate payment of “₹1.36 lakh crore dues” to the state government.

Hemant Soren also criticised the Centre for neglecting Jharkhand in the budget.

“Jharkhand is still the most backward state, despite contributing a big chunk to the country’s exchequer through mineral resources. The Centre should treat all states equally, particularly the backward ones. We do not get anything, while we contribute a lot. We have to fight even for our rights,” he said.

He said the Union budget is for the rich but there is nothing for the poor.

“Rebate was given in tax (income tax) but it will not help as inflation is skyrocketing. There is no change in GST,” he said.

Additional reporting by PTI