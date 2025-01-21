Jharkhand government thrust on tourist corridors

Jharkhand is going all out to change its identity from a mining hub to a tourist hotspot.

As part of this effort, the Hemant Soren-led government has planned a 506km-long four-lane route for the ease of connectivity between tourism hotspots for the visitors to the state.

Jharkhand tourism minister Sudivya Kumar, who also holds the portfolio of urban development and higher education, said that the chief minister has advised that the state should strive to change its identity from a mining hub to a place with tourism potential.

He said: “We are working on the direction of the chief minister, who is keen to change the identity of the state from merely a mining hub. The state residents due to mining have suffered displacement, environmental hazards and health issues.”

Kumar added: “Through tourism, the state will be able to add its imprint nationally and internationally, apart from generating revenues and employment for locals. The tourist corridors and holy corridors are a step in this direction,” said Sudivya Kumar.

As per the Indian tourism statistics 2023, which was published by the Union tourism ministry, Jharkhand attracted over 38 lakh domestic tourists and nearly 2 lakh overseas tourists in the year 2022.

Sources in the Jharkhand tourism department informed that the road construction department has already prepared a blueprint both for the tourism corridors and religious tourism corridors after the concerned department had identified the sites.

“The tourist corridor will be developed in eight parts and the holy tourist corridor in four parts in a phased manner. The total estimated cost of this project is ₹4,647 crore, in which ₹3,370 crore will be spent on the tourist corridor and ₹1,277 crore on the holy tourist corridor,” said an official in the tourism department.

The alignment of two out of the eight parts of the 342km-long tourist corridor has been decided. It will be constructed from Silli-Tamar (near Ranchi), Sisai-Ghaghra (Gumla), Netarhat-Garu (Latehar), Latehar-Herhanj, Balumath-Chama More (Mcluskieganj).

“The length of Silli-Tamar section is 24km and the estimated cost is ₹250 crore, while the length of Sisai-Ghaghra-Netarhat-Garu section is 93km and the cost is ₹600 crore, the length of Balumath-Chama More section is 42km-long, at an estimated amount of₹420 crore,” added the official.

The official also informed that the field inspection for six other sections is nearing its completion.

The 164km-long holy tourist corridor will be built in four sections aimed at facilitating the access of devotees to places of religious interests. The corridor’s phases are Rajrappa-Gomia (30km), Gomia-Dumri (29km), Dumri-Bhirkidih (73km) and Bhirkidih-Deoghar (32km).

Minister Sudivya Kumar said: “All major religious and tourist places will have better road connectivity. We are also planning to upgrade amenities at all the tourist places including glass bridges, hanging bridges and glass towers at different locations.”

“Easy access to tourism and religious places will boost the local economy. The section between Gomia-Dumri (17km) will be greenfield and priority will be given to environment protection during construction,” the minister added.