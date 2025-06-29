Jammu: Doda district administration declares non-veg ban for sake of ‘secularism’

Serving any kind of meat, fish or eggs at school violates the principle of secularism. So feels the Doda district administration in Jammu.

It has banned non-vegetarian food at all educational institutions in the Muslim-majority district, citing the need to preserve “the secular principles enshrined in the Constitution of India”.

Doda MLA Mehraj Malik, who heads the Aam Aadmi Party’s Jammu and Kashmir unit, opposed the order saying: “It’s absolutely wrong and aims to propagate the BJP’s agenda.”

No such ban was ever imposed in Jammu and Kashmir in living memory.

An order by Doda deputy commissioner Harvinder Singh has directed all principals and heads of schools, colleges and other educational institutions in the district to enforce the ban.

“There shall be no usage of non-vegetarian food items in any form in the preparation, serving or distribution of food in all schools/ colleges/ educational institutions of district Doda,” the order says.

It says the administration received “several representations from various stakeholders, parents and community members expressing concern over utilisation of school kitchen sheds for preparation of non-vegetarian meals especially during school functions/ retirements that transpire into communal issues as also non-utilisation of midday meals by certain sections”.

It adds that the complainants sought corrective measures in the “interest of transparency, public confidence and secular inclusiveness”.

“Such practices may inadvertently cause sensitivities in religiously plural and secular society like ours, disturb social harmony, foster exclusion or discomfort among certain beneficiaries and may violate the secular principles enshrined in the Constitution of India, which guide equitable governance and respect for all religious and cultural practices,” the order said.

Malik, the MLA, told The Telegraph: “In all such gatherings, there are separate utensils (for vegetarian and non-vegetarian food). People know what they are eating and where it has been cooked.”

He said the BJP wanted to “divert attention from real issues and spread communal tensions”.

“People should have the freedom (to decide) what to eat and what not to,” Malik said.

A member of Doda’s main Jamia Masjid said there was concern in the district over the order and the clerics would discuss the matter.

The deputy commissioner has directed officials to ensure that no member of any community is excluded from social gatherings at educational institutions on the basis of their dietary choices.

Although Jammu is a Hindu-majority province, Muslims are the majority in 5 of its 10 districts and the largest community in a sixth. Meat is widely consumed by Muslims and segments of Hindus inthe region.

The order came days after Kashmiri Pandits had expressed concern at whatthey said was the growingconsumption of beef inthe Valley.

Kashmiri Pandit Sangharsh Samiti leader Sanjay Tickoo had called for a ban on beef while praising laws that criminalise cattle slaughter and impose harsh penalties.

Beef-eating and cattle slaughter were banned in Jammu and Kashmir for decades, but the prohibition was not strictly enforced. The ban was lifted as part of the constitutional changes of 2019.

Tickoo said these (anti-beef) laws reflected the “pluralistic sensitivities of the region”. He regretted their repeal in 2019 “under the guise of legal uniformity — ironically stripping Kashmir of its traditional safeguards that upheld interfaith harmony”.