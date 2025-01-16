J&K police detain six after remarks against companions of Prophet Mohammad cause sectarian unrest

Jammu and Kashmir police have detained six people after derogatory remarks against the companions of Prophet Mohammad sparked sectarian tensions in the Valley.

The action came after Sunni and Shia organisations urged calm and asked the government to take action against people involved in such acts.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said the six persons had been detained at Central Jail, Srinagar, on the charge of inciting sectarian unrest through derogatory remarks. They have been booked under Sections 126 (wrongful restraint) and 170 (to prevent the commission of a cognisable offence) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

The police have shared no further details about their identity.

"The public is hereby warned that any individual found engaging in similar unlawful activities, including posting or sharing sectarian content with the intent to create division or disturb public harmony, will meet the same fate," the police said.

The cyber police have also issued an advisory urging all social media users to maintain "online decorum and refrain from posting, sharing, or amplifying any content that promotes sectarian hatred or disrupts sectarian harmony".

"Cyber police is actively monitoring social media platforms for any malicious content aimed at disturbing peace. Strict legal action will be taken against violators under the relevant provisions of the law,” an officer of cyber crime said in a statement.

The tensions flared up after an alleged video showed a Shia preacher making derogatory remarks against the companions of Prophet Mohammad, who are revered by the Sunnis.