Jammu and Kashmir High Court stays deportation of CRPF constable's newly wed Pakistani wife

Jammu and Kashmir High Court has stayed the deportation of the newly wed Pakistani wife of a CRPF constable from Jammu till the outcome of her long-term visa application.

The court’s intervention had earlier helped eight siblings of a police constable from Jammu, also facing deportation, to reunite with their families.

CRPF constable Munir Khan, a resident of Gharote, had married his PoK-based cousin Minal Khan two and a half months back.

Asked to leave after the Pahalgam terror attack, Minal was at the Attari-Wagah border when the court granted a temporary stay on her deportation on Wednesday, her counsel Ankur Sharma said. She returned home from the border the next morning.

Sharma said the home ministry’s “Leave India” order had exempted two types of Pakistani nationals — those holding diplomatic visas and long-term visas. He said Minal had applied for an LTV and was interviewed. A positive recommendation has reportedly gone to the home ministry, he said.

“She was sent back after the court passed an interim order,” he said, adding that her deportation status would depend on the outcome of her visa application.

Minal had earlier requested the government not to separate her from Munir. She said she was granted a temporary visa last year after a nine-year wait.