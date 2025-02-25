Jairam Ramesh calls Adani Mumbai land deal ‘Modani Loot Yojana’, flags ‘coastal law violation’

Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) laws to hand over prime seaside land in Mumbai to the Adani Group.

Calling it the latest “instalment” in the “Modani Loot Yojana,” Ramesh said that environmental and legal commitments have been discarded to favour Gautam Adani.

The controversy centres around a 24-acre plot near the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, reclaimed from the Arabian Sea under strict conditions that prohibited commercial or residential construction.

Now, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has said that the land does not fall under the CRZ restrictions so it can be considered for commercial development.

The Congress called this claim fraudulent.

Congress MP Varsha Eknath Gaikwad accused the Modi administration on X for altering laws to accommodate Adani.

“When it comes to Adani, there are no rules. And if any exist, the Adani Sarkar will blatantly tweak them,” she wrote.

She also called Adani a #BFF(Best friends forever) of the prime minister.

She alleged that the land meant for public use was being monetised in a process designed to benefit the Adani Group.

“The Bandra Reclamation Area Volunteers Organisation (BRAVO), Zoru Bhathena, and other green warriors, along with the Congress party, have repeatedly warned that monetizing this land is illegal, immoral, and against public interest. Yet, this government went ahead with a tender—custom-built to ensure Adani wins the bid.”, she wrote on X.

Gaikwad wrote about the original clearance for the land reclamation, given in 2012 when Ramesh was Union environment minister, mandated that it be reserved for public recreation.

This land deal issue has reignited the conversation about the Modi government’s alleged favouritism toward the Adani Group.

Ramesh called the deal: “The latest installment in the Modani Loot Yojana.”

“No matter the loss to India’s exchequer or the damage to the environment, the Prime Minister’s desire to enrich Adani continues unabated,” the senior Congress leader added.

“Here, in clear violation of CRZ protection laws and environmental clearances, a massive, highly valuable plot of 24 acres has been handed over to Adani by MSRDC. This plot was reclaimed from the sea on the strict condition that it cannot be used for any commercial or residential purposes,” Ramesh stated.

Bigger allegations against Adani

This isn’t the first time Congress has targeted Adani over alleged favouritism under the Modi government.

In November 2024, the party disrupted parliamentary proceedings, demanding a discussion on bribery allegations against Adani Group executives.

The US Department of Justice has charged Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani, his nephew Sagar Adani, and another senior executive with allegedly orchestrating a $265-million bribery scheme to secure solar power contracts in India.

Congress has also dismissed the responses of senior lawyers Mahesh Jethmalani and Mukul Rohatgi, who attempted to downplay the allegations.

Ramesh alleged that the “Modani ecosystem” was in damage-control mode.

“Not surprisingly, the Modani ecosystem has let loose big legal cannons. Now faced with serious action in other countries whose systems it cannot intimidate or erode, the Modani ecosystem is attempting damage control through denial.”, Ramesh had said.

A lot of X users also dismissed Congress’ outrage as hypocrisy.

A user wrote: “CRZ violation? Congress has no right to speak. Lavasa project, Robert Vadra’s shady land deals, builder mafia in Mumbai all flourished under UPA. Now suddenly, you care about the environment?”

Another remarked: “Dear Jairam Ramesh, worry about your own party’s land mafia. Robert Vadra made a career grabbing land. UPA bent every rule for its cronies. Stop pretending to care now!”

Robert Vadra is the husband of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.