Issued over 1 million nonimmigrant visas to Indians for second year, says United States embassy

The US mission in India on Friday said it issued more than one million nonimmigrant visas for the second year in a row, including a record number of visitor visas, underscoring the huge demand of Indians for travel to the US.

Washington is also working to formally establish a US-based to renew H-1B visas in that country in 2025 that is expected to benefit a significant number of Indians.

In the past four years, visitor numbers from India have increased by five times, and more than two million Indians travelled to the US in the first 11 months of 2024, a 26 per cent increase over the same period in 2023, it said.

Over five million Indians already have a nonimmigrant visa to visit the US and each day the mission issues thousands more, the embassy said.

"The US mission to India issued more than one million nonimmigrant visas for the second year in a row, including a record number of visitor visas, underscoring the huge demand of Indians for travel to the United States for tourism, business, and education," it said in a readout.

The embassy noted that the State Department completed a successful pilot programme to renew H-1B visas in the US States this year.

This allowed many specialty occupation workers from India to renew their visas without leaving the US.

"This pilot program streamlined the renewal process for thousands of applicants, and the Department of State is working to formally establish a US-based renewal program in 2025," it said.

The US mission to India issued tens of thousands of immigrant visas, facilitating legal family reunification and the migration of skilled professionals, according to the readout.

These immigrant visa holders became permanent residents upon their arrival, adding to the already rich and sizable Indian diaspora community in the US, it said.

The US mission to India also provided more than 24,000 passports and other consular services to American citizens living and travelling in India, it noted.

A new version of the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) debuted in 2024, making it easier for the embassy and consulates to contact American citizens during emergencies and send them safety and security alerts, the embassy added.

It said increase in processing of thousands of interview waiver-eligible nonimmigrant visa applications each week made it quicker and easier than ever for Indians to renew their nonimmigrant visas.

"By streamlining operations and utilizing global consular resources, the US mission has been able to redirect its own resources to focus on in-person interviews, reducing wait times for all applicants," it said.

The mission also provided details about visas issued to Indian students.

"More Indian students than ever before now have U.S. student visas. In 2024, India became the top sender of international students for the first time since the 2008/2009 academic year with more than 331,000 students overall studying in the US," it said.

It further added that India also remained the largest sender of international graduate students in the US for the second year.

Indian graduate student numbers increased by 19 per cent to reach almost 200,000 students, according to the details.

"Many exchange visitors will now be able to remain in the United States and not need to return home for two years after completing their programmes in the US, offering them more opportunities to further their careers and education," the embassy said.

"The removal of India from the Exchange Visitors Skills List has provided greater flexibility for these Indian J-1 nonimmigrant visa holders," it said.

The US mission said it remains dedicated to fostering strong bilateral relations and providing exceptional consular services.

"These achievements over the past year are a testament to the hard work and dedication of the Mission's staff and the enduring partnership between the United States and India," it said.

