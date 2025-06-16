ISRO site hoax alert: Terror scare at Sriharikota triggers heavy checks, no threat found

Andhra Pradesh police were alerted by their Tamil Nadu counterpart over an alleged terrorist on the prowl in Sriharikota, which houses ISRO's spaceport, leading to intense security and verification efforts. However, it turned out to be a hoax, officials said on Monday.

The call was received late on Sunday.

Satish Dhawan Space Centre, formerly known as Sriharikota Range (SHAR), is ISRO's main launch site, located in the southern state, with advanced launch and tracking facilities.

"We found no unusual activity in the locality as of now and this seems to be a hoax call, but we are continuing our checks," Naidupeta Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) G Chantibabu told PTI.

The officials also coordinated with Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SHAR) and intensified patrolling efforts around the area.

