Ire at MLA’s Holi ‘appeal’ to Muslims: Action sought on BJP leader’s ‘stay indoors’ call

A BJP MLA in Bihar triggered controversy on Monday by asking Muslims to “stay indoors” on Holi festival instead of coming out to pray on a Ramzan Friday, if they wanted to keep away from colours.

The statement caused a furore with the Opposition slamming the saffron party and also lambasting chief minister Nitish Kumar for not reigning in his ruling ally.

The Opposition leaders also asserted that Holi was a festival of harmony and gave a message of brotherhood.

Holi coincides this year with a Friday during the holy month of Ramzan, during which the Muslims try to visit the nearby mosques to say namaz or prayers, collectively.

“We appeal to the Muslims not to come out of their houses just for one day on Holi, which is a festival of joy and colours. They should avoid coming out, and should say their prayers at home to abstain from coming in contact with colours,” BJP Bisfi MLA Hari Bhushan Thakur Bachaul said at the legislative Assembly premises.

The MLA added: “If they (the Muslims) do want to come out, they should do so with a large heart and not take offence if colours are sprinkled or smeared on them.”

Pointing out that there were 52 Fridays in a year, with only one coinciding with Holi, Bachaul said that it was essential that the Muslims stayed indoors to maintain communal harmony, if they took offence to Holi colours.

When pointed out by media persons that the Muslims were observing dawn to dusk fast (Roza) during Ramzan and hold special prayers on the Fridays of the holy month, Bachaul snapped.

He said: “They always have double standards in everything. They are happy putting up stalls to make money by selling pichkari (Holi colour sprayers), water colours, and gulal (dry colour powder), but fear that they would go to dozakh (hell) if some colour stains their clothes,” Bachaul added.

Taking umbrage at the remarks, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav called for action against the BJP MLA.

“Such statements against our Muslim brothers are in poor taste. Why is Nitish Kumar not reprimanding Bachaul and the BJP? Bachaul should understand that this is Bihar and five Hindus will come out to save one Muslim,” the RJD leader said.

Tejashwi, who is also the leader of Opposition in the legislative Assembly, asserted that Nitish has become oblivious and unconscious to the situation and happenings in the state, and has become incapable to

do anything.

RJD leader and former chief minister Rabri Devi, also condemned the BJP MLAs remarks and demonstrated with other MLCs in front of the legislative Council.

JDU leader and minister Ashok Choudhary said that the country belonged to the people of all religions, and they celebrate different festivals together.

“The BJP should refrain from such statements. It could be a personal opinion of the concerned MLA and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has nothing to do with it,” Choudhary said.

Nitish’s close aide and cabinet minister Sharwan Kumar said: “All of us will celebrate the festivals together with harmony and amity.”