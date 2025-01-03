Investments worth Rs 422 crore cleared by Odisha, including Bisleri and Reliance projects

Bisleri International Private Limited and Reliance Bio Energy Limited will set up their plants in Odisha.

While Bisleri International Private Limited will set up an integrated beverage manufacturing unit in Khorda, Reliance Bio Energy Limited will set up a Compressed Biogas and fermented organic plant in Bargarh in western Odisha.

KIIT, the leading private university in Odisha, has entered the hospitality industry and decided to open a hotel. Previously, KIIT’s hospitality industry was confined to providing hospitality to guests coming to its two institutions, KIIT and KIIS.

These were the few proposals that got the nod of the Mohan Charan Majhi government. The SLSWCA (State Level Single Window Clearance Authority) on Wednesday approved 25 investment proposals in 16 sectors such as Green Energy Equipment, Pharmaceutical, Textile and Apparel, Plastics, Food Processing, Downstream-Aluminium, Metal (Downstream), Packaging, Rubber, Biofuel, Bio Fertilizer, Chemicals, Minerals and Rare Earth, Steel (Beneficiation), Infrastructure, Argo Processing and Tourism. These projects involve an investment to the tune of ₹4,222.24 crores and promising the creation of 14,497 jobs.

The projects will come up across 11 districts such as Angul, Ganjam, Khordha, Nawarangpur, Cuttack, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Sundergarh, Puri and Kandhamal, strengthening Odisha’s industrial base and driving sustained economic.

As per the approved proposals, Bisleri International Private Limited will set up an integrated beverages manufacturing unit at a cost of ₹165 crore in Khordha, about 25km from here. Odisha has witnessed a demand for packed water bottles after industries set up units there and the increasing inflow of tourists.

Reliance Bio Energy Limited will set up the Compressed Biogas and Fermented organic manure plant for ₹121.21 crore at Bargarh in western Odisha. It will produce biofuel and bio-fertilizers.

Similarly, the KIIT has decided to set up a hotel and resort facility in Kandhamal. The founder of KIIT and KISS, Achyut Samant, had contested the Kandhamal Lok Sabha seat on a BJD ticket and promised to usher development in the Kandhamal area. He lost the election. However, the KIIT group has decided to set up a hotel and resort facility in Kandhamal at a cost of ₹52 crore. The Kandhamal, known for its scenic beauty, attracts huge tourists.

Chief secretary Manoj Ahuja said: “The approved projects reflect Odisha’s commitment to fostering a diverse industrial landscape. This being the first SLSWCA meeting of 2025, underscores Odisha’s strong commitment to attracting investments and positioning itself as a leader in sustainable industrial growth.”

He said, “The state has approved key investments that promise to drive economic growth and generate substantial employment opportunities. Odisha’s proactive policies and progressive vision continue to make it a top choice for both domestic and global investors.”