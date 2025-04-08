Inspired by PM Modi, former India cricketer Kedar Jadhav begins new innings with BJP

From switch-hits in T20 games to switching careers, Kedar Jadhav has come a long way.

The former Indian cricketer, who bid farewell to all forms of cricket in June 2024, on Tuesday formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in Mumbai.

The 39-year-old joined the saffron party in the presence of Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

Jadhav, once a middle-order mainstay in India’s limited-overs setup, expressed his admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, citing their leadership and vision as key reasons behind his political plunge.

"I bow down to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Under Modi ji and CM Fadnavis, the BJP has been doing the politics of development. I join the BJP under the guidance of Bawankule ji," Jadhav said at the joining ceremony.

On a personal note, Jadhav said he hoped to emulate the party’s top leadership. “Since 2014, the love and support the BJP government has received and the kind of achievements PM Modi and CM Fadnavis have made are truly inspirational. My aim is to follow in their footsteps and make whatever small contribution I can for the BJP. Whatever responsibility I get, I will try to fulfil it with full honesty," he said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Welcoming Jadhav into the party fold, Bawankule called it a "day of happiness". “In all spheres of life, Kedar has left an impact.

"I welcome him home,” the Maharashtra BJP chief said, adding that several others from Hingoli and Nanded also joined the party alongside the cricketer.

A reliable lower middle-order batsman with the ability to chip in with his unorthodox off-spin, Jadhav made his ODI debut for India in 2014 against Sri Lanka and went on to play 73 matches in the format, scoring 1,389 runs.

He also featured in nine T20Is and was part of the Indian squads for the 2017 Champions Trophy, the 2018 Asia Cup — which India won — and the 2019 ODI World Cup.

In the Indian Premier League, Jadhav played for five franchises, including Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals), Kochi Tuskers Kerala, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai Super Kings, and Sunrisers Hyderabad. His most successful stint came with CSK, with whom he lifted the IPL trophy in 2018.

He brought the curtains down on his cricketing career with a social media post in June 2024, saying: “Thank you all for your love and support throughout my career. From 1500 hrs, consider me retired from all forms of cricket.”

With a new chapter now underway, Jadhav joins a growing list of Indian athletes turning to active politics after retirement such as Gautam Gambhir, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Vijender Singh and Saina Nehwal, and the BJP, in particular, has often been the chosen platform.