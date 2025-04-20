Inherited truth, courage from Nehru: Congres leader Rahul Gandhi shares legacy lessons

Jawaharlal Nehru’s greatest legacy was giving Indians the courage to resist oppression and claim freedom, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday and added he inherited “truth and courage” from his great-grandfather — the country’s first Prime Minister.

In a free-wheeling conversation with party leader Sandeep Dikshit that was posted on the former Congress chief’s X handle and YouTube channel, Rahul talks about his pursuit of truth and his willingness to stand by it no matter what the cost.

“Nehru didn’t teach us politics — he taught us to confront fear and stand for the truth. He gave Indians the courage to resist oppression and ultimately claim freedom,” the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha said in the post on X.

“His greatest legacy lies in his relentless pursuit of truth — a principle that shaped everything he stood for,” he added. The video has been uploaded on Gandhi’s YouTube channel with the caption “Truth and Courage — What I Inherited from Nehru”.

“This one’s personal. In this podcast-style conversation with Sandeep Dikshit, I speak about what drives me — the pursuit of truth — and how that pursuit is inspired by my great-grandfather, Jawaharlal Nehru. He wasn’t just a politician. He was a seeker, a thinker, someone who walked into danger with a smile and came out stronger,” Rahul wrote in the video description.

Rahul said his grandmother — former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi — told him stories of how Nehru nearly fell into a glacier in the mountains he loved, how animals were always part of the family, or how they never missed an hour of exercise.