IndiGo flight’s windshield cracks mid-flight, lands safely in Chennai

The pilot noticed the crack in the front glass and informed the Air Traffic Controller at the airport

Our Web Desk Published 11.10.25, 12:13 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

An IndiGo aircraft carrying 76 passengers from Madurai landed safely at Chennai Domestic Airport on Saturday after the pilot detected a crack on the plane’s windshield just before landing, authorities said.

The pilot immediately alerted Air Traffic Control (ATC), and safety protocols were promptly implemented, ensuring a secure landing.

“During IndiGo flight 7253 from Madurai to Chennai, the captain noticed a crack on the aircraft’s windshield. The engineering team has been informed and is currently inspecting the issue. Preliminary observations suggest that the crack is external. The aircraft will resume operations once all required maintenance checks are completed,” IndiGo sources said.

Following the alert, safety protocols were promptly initiated, and the aircraft landed safely at 11:12 pm.

All passengers were evacuated without any injuries.

The plane was subsequently moved to Bay No. 95 for parking, where technical teams began preparations to replace the damaged windshield.

The cause of the incident has not yet been determined. Due to the damage, the flight’s return journey to Madurai has been cancelled.

