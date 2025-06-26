MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
India’s science experiments aboard Axiom-4: Studying biology for spaceflight longevity

The Isro-led science experiments, in collaboration with Nasa and ESA, seek to enhance knowledge of biological processes in microgravity to guide strategies for long-duration space missions

The Telegraph Published 26.06.25, 07:22 AM
(From left) Tibor Kapu, Shubhanshu Shukla, Peggy Whitson and Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft bound for the International Space Station.

Examples of planned research projects include:

  • Physical and cognitive impact of computer screens in microgravity
  • Studies on growth, metabolism and genetics of three microalgae strains in microgravity
  • Studies on growth, cellular responses and biochemistry of two cyanobacteria strains in microgravity
  • Studies on skeletal muscle dysfunction in microgravity and exploration of potential therapies
  • Probing the impact of spaceflight on six crop seed varieties

AXIOM SPACE

  • Houston company that has been at the forefront of an emerging era in government-sponsored space travel
  • The company allows countries to purchase rides — like airline tickets, but much more expensive — rather than build their own rockets
  • This is the 4th mission chartered by Axiom
  • Has been sending paying customers for stays of about 2 weeks at the ISS since 2022 — both trained astronauts and wealthy tourists
  • Has also been helping to make new spacesuits for Nasa
  • Axiom has plans to develop its own space station, too

In addition to dozens of experiments, the astronauts are fl ying food that celebrates their heritage:

