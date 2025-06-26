India’s science experiments aboard Axiom-4: Studying biology for spaceflight longevity

The Isro-led science experiments, in collaboration with Nasa and ESA, seek to enhance knowledge of biological processes in microgravity to guide strategies for long-duration space missions

Examples of planned research projects include:

Physical and cognitive impact of computer screens in microgravity

Studies on growth, metabolism and genetics of three microalgae strains in microgravity

Studies on growth, cellular responses and biochemistry of two cyanobacteria strains in microgravity

Studies on skeletal muscle dysfunction in microgravity and exploration of potential therapies

Probing the impact of spaceflight on six crop seed varieties

AXIOM SPACE

Houston company that has been at the forefront of an emerging era in government-sponsored space travel

The company allows countries to purchase rides — like airline tickets, but much more expensive — rather than build their own rockets

This is the 4th mission chartered by Axiom

Has been sending paying customers for stays of about 2 weeks at the ISS since 2022 — both trained astronauts and wealthy tourists

Has also been helping to make new spacesuits for Nasa

Axiom has plans to develop its own space station, too

In addition to dozens of experiments, the astronauts are fl ying food that celebrates their heritage: