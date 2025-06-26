India’s science experiments aboard Axiom-4: Studying biology for spaceflight longevity

The Isro-led science experiments, in collaboration with Nasa and ESA, seek to enhance knowledge of biological processes in microgravity to guide strategies for long-duration space missions
Examples of planned research projects include:
- Physical and cognitive impact of computer screens in microgravity
- Studies on growth, metabolism and genetics of three microalgae strains in microgravity
- Studies on growth, cellular responses and biochemistry of two cyanobacteria strains in microgravity
- Studies on skeletal muscle dysfunction in microgravity and exploration of potential therapies
- Probing the impact of spaceflight on six crop seed varieties
AXIOM SPACE
- Houston company that has been at the forefront of an emerging era in government-sponsored space travel
- The company allows countries to purchase rides — like airline tickets, but much more expensive — rather than build their own rockets
- This is the 4th mission chartered by Axiom
- Has been sending paying customers for stays of about 2 weeks at the ISS since 2022 — both trained astronauts and wealthy tourists
- Has also been helping to make new spacesuits for Nasa
- Axiom has plans to develop its own space station, too
In addition to dozens of experiments, the astronauts are fl ying food that celebrates their heritage: