Odisha Opposition targets BJP over rape cuffs on leader

The Biju Janata Dal and the Congress on Wednesday targeted the BJP after one of its leaders from southern Odisha was arrested on charges of raping a minor.

The accused, Bhabani Shankar Das, 47, was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl in Berhampur. He was arrested along with two of his woman accomplices, including an Anganwadi worker.

Sources said the victim, along with her mother and sister, had visited the private clinic run by Das on June 20 in the hope of getting a nursing job. They were introduced to Das by an Anganwadi worker.

Police said the accused promised the family that he would facilitate the girl to study BSc Nursing by arranging free education and free accommodation for her.

At 5pm on Monday, the girl, along with her aunt and cousin, met Das. As per his direction, the family left the girl at the clinic. Around 7pm, Das took the girl to a flat where his assistant gave her water to drink, the police said in a release.

It stated: “The victim, after drinking the water, felt weak but was still able to talk and remain conscious of what was happening. The accused took the victim to the bedroom and raped her.” Later, the victim went to her aunt’s house and narrated the incident following which the FIR was lodged.

“Prima facie, it appears that Bhabani Shankar Das is a fake doctor with a forged homeopathy degree. An investigation is ongoing into his qualifications,” the police said.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, BJD women’s wing leader Snehangini Chhuria said: “The BJP has been completely exposed with the heinous crime perpetrated by its frontline leader. The accused, a fake doctor, is running a clinic. He was earlier working as BJP president for Berhampur and also the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) president of Ganjam district. He is now the president of the BJP’s trade union wing for Ganjam.”

Chhuria added: “He is in close contact with two BJP ministers — Gokula Nanda Mallick and Bibhuti Jena. The case should be handed over to the CBI for inquiry.” The BJD also shared a photo of the accused with chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Congress leader Amiya Pandav, in his social media post, wrote: “Fake doctor Bhavani Shankar Dash of Berhampur, who raped a minor girl, is a student of the RSS. From this organisation, he took lessons in character building, culture and good ideas. He was also the district president of the VHP.”

The RSS declined to comment on the issue.