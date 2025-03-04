India's Got Latent row: Supreme Court backs vulgarity curbs on YouTube minus censorship

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to frame a regulatory mechanism to curb obscenity and vulgarity on YouTube and other channels, but cautioned against imposing “censorship”.

The bench again chided popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, having earlier dubbed as “depraved” and “perverted” his controversial comments last month on the show India’s Got Latent, hosted by comedian Samay Raina.

It, however, lifted the bar on Allahbadia’s podcast show against certain conditions and undertakings.

It also cautioned Raina, a co-accused, for his sarcastic remarks at an event in Canada about the legal fees he was incurring to defend himself.

The bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice N. Kotiswar Singh told solicitor-general Tushar Mehta that the proposed regulatory measures should be publicised to obtain feedback from all stakeholders before being turned into law.

“We don’t want any regulatory mechanism which will lead to censorship,” the

bench said.

It extended the interim stay on the operation of the multiple FIRs registered in Maharashtra and Assam against Allahbadia for his controversial comments.

It also vacated its interim order of February 18 that restrained Allahbadia from hosting his show, conceding his plea that not only was the podcast his sole source of livelihood but over 250 employees depended on it for sustenance.

Allahbadia, however, will have to give an undertaking to the court about eschewing vulgarity and maintaining all “required standards of morality and decency, so that viewers of any age can view them”.

The bench declined a request from Allahbadia’s counsel, advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, to allow the YouTuber to travel abroad after Mehta objected, saying the accused was not cooperating with the investigating agencies.

Justice Kant agreed with Mehta that Allahbadia’s controversial comments reflected not humour but “vulgarity” and “perversity”.

“See the quality of humour he has. Humour is something the entire family can enjoy, nobody feels embarrassed,” Justice Kant said.

He pulled up Raina, saying: “These youngsters are being so over-smart that they think we are an outdated generation…. One of them has gone to Canada and jokes about the issue…. They don’t know the jurisdiction which this court enjoys and what can

be done….”

The bench criticised the various newspaper articles that had castigated the restrictions imposed by the apex court on Allahbadia.

“There is nothing like a fundamental right to be given on a platter,” it said, adding that every right was subject to reasonable restrictions.

The top court was hearing Allahbadia’ plea for the quashing or consolidation of the FIRs registered against him in multiple states.