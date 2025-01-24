MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
India’s first silicon carbide semiconductor manufacturing facility to come up in Odisha

A proposal to this effect was approved by the state cabinet chaired by CM Mohan Charan Majhi

Subhashish Mohanty Published 24.01.25, 06:51 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

India’s first silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductor manufacturing facility will come up in Odisha with an investment of 618.60 crore.

A proposal to this effect was approved by the state cabinet chaired by chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday.

As per the cabinet approval, the RIR Power Electronics Limited (RIR) will set up Silicon Carbide (SiC) semiconductor manufacturing unit in Odisha.

The cabinet has approved a customised incentive package for the project. It will be set up at the Electronic Manufacturing Cluster Park in Info Valley in Bhubaneswar.

The state government claimed that this project is poised to position Odisha as a leader in India’s semiconductor ecosystem, driving industrial growth, local supply chain development and skilling opportunities.

The facility will focus on SiC-based devices, catering to electric vehicles, renewable energy, railways and defense and is expected to create 750 jobs. This will be India’s first compound semiconductor fab, significantly enhancing domestic manufacturing capabilities, a release said.

Official sources said the Odisha government would focus on the semiconductor and artificial intelligence during the upcoming Utkarsh Odisha Conclave, the state’s biennial investment summit, scheduled to be held on January 28-29.

