regular-article-logo Sunday, 11 May 2025

Indian armed forces strike deep into Pakistan, hit technical and military infrastructure

India on Saturday said armed forces had struck technical installations, command and control centres, radar sites and weapon-storage areas in 12 places in Pakistan

The Telegraph Published 11.05.25, 05:14 AM
Army personnel during Saturday morning’s operation across the LoC.

Army personnel during Saturday morning’s operation across the LoC. @adgpi via PTI

India on Saturday said armed forces had struck technical installations, command and control centres, radar sites and weapon-storage areas in 12 places in Pakistan. They are:

  • Pakistan Air Force (PAF) base, Rafi qui in Jhang district, Punjab: Frontline airbase known to host four fi ghter squadrons of JF-17 and Mirage aircraft, besides a squadron of Alouette choppers
  • PAF Murid, Chakwal district, Punjab: Main operating base known to host fi ve squadrons of Shahpar (Pakistani), Falco (Italian), Loong (Chinese) and Bayraktar (Turkish) drones
  • PAF Nur Khan, Rawalpindi, Punjab: Headquarters of the Air Mobility Command and home to PAF College. Known to host fi ve squadrons of transport and reconnaissance aircraft, including American C-130 and Russian IL-78. Integrated with Benazir Bhutto International Airport
  • PAF Rahimyar Khan, Punjab: Forward operational base under Pakistan’s Central Air Command, which overlooks Rajasthan. Integrated with Sheikh Zayed International Airport
  • Aviation base in Sialkot, Punjab: Sialkot Cantonment Airport is operated by the Pakistan Army
  • Pasrur, Sialkot district: A radar site was targeted
  • Sukkur, Sindh: Specifi c details of target not revealed. Has a PAF base integrated with Begum Nusrat Bhutto International Airport. Known to host a squadron of American F16s
  • Chunian, Punjab: Specifi c details of target not revealed. Has a cantonment
  • PAF Qadri, Skardu, PoK: Forward operational base of Pakistan’s northern command
  • PAF Mushaf, Sargodha, Punjab: Central Air Command, Combat Commanders’ School and PAF Airpower Centre of Excellence are based here. Hosts around seven squadrons of American F16 fi ghters, Chinese J7 and JF-17 fi ghters, French Mirage fi ghters and Falcon transport aircraft and Alouette choppers
  • PAF Shahbaz, Jacobabad, Sindh: Hosts at least three squadrons of American F16s, Chinese JF-17s and Italian AW139 choppers. Forward operational base integrated with a civil airport
  • PAF Bholari, Sindh: Hosted an exercise with the Chinese air force in 2020. Known to host three squadrons of F16s, JF-17s and Swedish Saab transport aircraft

