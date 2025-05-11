Indian armed forces strike deep into Pakistan, hit technical and military infrastructure

India on Saturday said armed forces had struck technical installations, command and control centres, radar sites and weapon-storage areas in 12 places in Pakistan. They are:
- Pakistan Air Force (PAF) base, Rafi qui in Jhang district, Punjab: Frontline airbase known to host four fi ghter squadrons of JF-17 and Mirage aircraft, besides a squadron of Alouette choppers
- PAF Murid, Chakwal district, Punjab: Main operating base known to host fi ve squadrons of Shahpar (Pakistani), Falco (Italian), Loong (Chinese) and Bayraktar (Turkish) drones
- PAF Nur Khan, Rawalpindi, Punjab: Headquarters of the Air Mobility Command and home to PAF College. Known to host fi ve squadrons of transport and reconnaissance aircraft, including American C-130 and Russian IL-78. Integrated with Benazir Bhutto International Airport
- PAF Rahimyar Khan, Punjab: Forward operational base under Pakistan’s Central Air Command, which overlooks Rajasthan. Integrated with Sheikh Zayed International Airport
- Aviation base in Sialkot, Punjab: Sialkot Cantonment Airport is operated by the Pakistan Army
- Pasrur, Sialkot district: A radar site was targeted
- Sukkur, Sindh: Specifi c details of target not revealed. Has a PAF base integrated with Begum Nusrat Bhutto International Airport. Known to host a squadron of American F16s
- Chunian, Punjab: Specifi c details of target not revealed. Has a cantonment
- PAF Qadri, Skardu, PoK: Forward operational base of Pakistan’s northern command
- PAF Mushaf, Sargodha, Punjab: Central Air Command, Combat Commanders’ School and PAF Airpower Centre of Excellence are based here. Hosts around seven squadrons of American F16 fi ghters, Chinese J7 and JF-17 fi ghters, French Mirage fi ghters and Falcon transport aircraft and Alouette choppers
- PAF Shahbaz, Jacobabad, Sindh: Hosts at least three squadrons of American F16s, Chinese JF-17s and Italian AW139 choppers. Forward operational base integrated with a civil airport
- PAF Bholari, Sindh: Hosted an exercise with the Chinese air force in 2020. Known to host three squadrons of F16s, JF-17s and Swedish Saab transport aircraft