India tightens Nepal border as authorities apprehend 60 jailbreak suspects

The Sashastra Seema Bal, which guards the India-Nepal border, has apprehended around 60 people, mostly Nepalese nationals who are suspected to have broken out of jails, from several border points in Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, sources in the paramilitary force said on Thursday.

The SSB has deployed about 50 battalions (60,000 personnel) along the border.

Nearly 15,000 inmates are said to have escaped from over 25 prisons across the Himalayan nation in the largest jailbreak in the country’s history amid chaos during the violent anti-corruption protests.

“Taking advantage of the ongoing unrest in Nepal, the undertrial prisoners slipped out of various jails and were trying to infiltrate into India. We have caught around 60 people during checks at border outposts in Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and taken them into custody,” said an officer of the border guarding force.

All of them were later handed over to the local police for further investigation and legal action.

Three of them, the officer said, claim to be of Indian origin.

Central intelligence agencies have warned that troublemakers might try to use the ongoing unrest in Nepal to foment violence in adjoining Indian states. These state governments have been directed to strengthen checks along the border.

The SSB, which reports to the Union home ministry, is tasked with guarding India’s 1,751km open border with Nepal criss-crossing Bengal, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Sikkim.

The force, which was put on heightened alert after the protests intensified across Nepal, has stepped up vigil in the frontier areas and enhanced surveillance alongthe border.

The porous border allows unrestricted movement of citizens of both countries. While this arrangement fosters close socio-economic and cultural ties, it also requires heightened security whenever political unrest or protests eruptin Nepal.

“The SSB is in touch with its Nepalese counterpart, the APF. The SSB had undertaken joint patrols, apart from conducting independent flag marches in the border areas, to send across the message that Indian is ready to meet any challenge emerging from the recent developments in Nepal,” a Union home ministry official said.

Nepal has been assured of all cooperation and nationals of both countries with valid IDs are being allowed to cross the border, he said.

“Police stations along the boundary are also on high alert, with people allowed entry only after thorough frisking and identity verification to prevent anti-social elements from slipping in,” said a police officer in Uttar Pradesh.