India successfully test-fires Agni-Prime missile from rail-based mobile launcher

India on Thursday successfully test-fired its intermediate-range Agni-Prime missile, capable of striking targets up to 2,000km, from a rail-based mobile launcher.

This is the first time such a launch has been carried out using a specially designed platform integrated with the national railway network.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh said the flight test had put India in the group of select nations having capabilities of preparing canisterised launch systems from an on-the-move railway network.

Rajnath said: “This next-generation missile is designed to cover a range up to 2,000km and is equipped with various advanced features. The first-of-its-kind launch carried out from a specially designed rail-based mobile launcher can move on a rail network without any preconditions. This allows the user to have cross-country mobility and launch within a short reaction time with reduced visibility.

“Congratulations to DRDO, Strategic Forces Command and the armed forces on the successful test of the intermediate-range Agni-Prime missile. This successful flight test has put India in the group of select nations having capabilities that have developed a canisterised launch system from an on-the-move rail network.”

The defence ministry said the missile provides for cross-country mobility and can launch within a short reaction time in reduced visibility. It is self-sustained and is equipped with all independent launch capability features, including state-of-the-art communication systems and protection mechanisms.

“The missile trajectory was tracked by various ground stations, and it was a textbook launch meeting all mission objectives,” the ministry said.