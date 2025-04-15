India strongly trashes Pakistan's criticism of Waqf Amendment Act, focus on own issues

India on Tuesday strongly rejected Pakistan's criticism of the Waqf Amendment Act and said Islamabad should look into its own "abysmal" record in protecting the rights of minorities instead of preaching to others.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal described Pakistan's comments on the law as "motivated and baseless", asserting that the neighbouring country has no locus standi to comment on a matter that is internal to India.

ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi's reaction came after a spokesperson of the Pakistan Foreign Office alleged that the Waqf law is an "infringement" over the religious and economic rights of Indian Muslims.

"We strongly reject the motivated and baseless comments made by Pakistan on the Waqf Amendment Act enacted by the Parliament of India," Jaiswal said.

The MEA spokesperson was responding to media queries regarding comments made by Pakistan on the law.

"Pakistan has no locus standi to comment on a matter that is internal to India," he said.

"Pakistan would do better to look at its own abysmal record when it comes to protecting the rights of minorities, instead of preaching to others," Jaiswal added.

The Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson reportedly called the Waqf Amendment Act as an attempt to "dispossess" Muslims from their properties including mosques and shrines.

"We strongly believe it is an infringement over the religious and economic rights of Indian Muslims," the official alleged reportedly on Thursday.

There are serious apprehensions that it (the law) will contribute to "further marginalisation" of Indian Muslims, the Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.