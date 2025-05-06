MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
India slams OIC for ‘absurd’ statement on Pahalgam attack, blames Pakistan’s influence

MEA rejects OIC's refusal to acknowledge cross-border terror links, accuses Pakistan of manipulating the Islamic bloc for self-serving propaganda

PTI Published 06.05.25, 09:47 PM
Representational image

Representational image file picture

India on Tuesday hit out at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for refusing to recognise cross-border linkages to the Pahalgam terror attack.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described the OIC's statement on the attack as "absurd" and said it was made at Pakistan's behest.

"The OIC statement, issued at the behest of Pakistan, is absurd in refusing to recognise the facts of the Pahalgam terrorist attack and its cross-border linkages," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"This is yet another attempt by Pakistan, a country that has long engaged in cross-border terrorism, to manipulate and misguide the OIC group to issue a self-serving statement," he said.

"We reject the OIC's interference on matters that are internal to India," Jaiswal added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

