India-Nepal SC pact for stronger judicial ties and enhanced cooperation

The Supreme Court on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the apex court of Nepal to develop, promote and strengthen judicial cooperation between the two nations.

The MoU was signed in the presence of the Chief Justice of Nepal Prakash Man Singh Raut and the Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna. “Inspired by the cordial and friendly relations existing between the two countries and their people, the MoU aims at developing, promoting and strengthening cooperation between the judiciaries of the two countries,” an official statement from the Supreme Court said.

It added: “The MoU shall not only encourage mutual exchange of information on latest developments in the field of law and justice but also promote interaction among judges and officials at various levels of judiciaries through programmes such as exchange of visits, short- and long-term training and academic programmes.”

Recognising the importance of technology in clearing backlogs, expediting court procedures and providing better services to stakeholders, the MoU provides for sharing information on technology used in respective courts.