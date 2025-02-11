MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
'India's Got Latent' episode featuring Ranveer Allahbadia blocked after government's order

Allahbadia faced backlash from all quarters after his distasteful comment on parents and sex on comedian Samay Raina's YouTube reality show went viral on social media

PTI Published 11.02.25, 01:32 PM
Ranveer Allahbadia (L); India's Got Latent logo File pictures

An episode of 'India Got Latent' on YouTube, featuring obscene and vulgar comments by Ranveer Allahbadia, has been blocked following orders from the government, officials said on Tuesday.

"The 'India Has Latent' episode on @YouTube with obscene and perverse comments by Ranveer Allahbadia has been blocked following Government of India orders," Kanchan Gupta, Senior Adviser, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, said in a post on X.

Allahbadia faced backlash from all quarters after his distasteful comment on parents and sex on comedian Samay Raina's YouTube reality show 'India's Got Latent' went viral on social media on Monday.

The youtuber, popularly known as BeerBiceps, later apologised for his "lapse in judgement" and also said he had asked the show creators to remove the controversial segment.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

