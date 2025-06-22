MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 23 June 2025

India denies US jets used its airspace in strikes on Iran, calls social media claims ‘fake’

PIB Fact Check rejects viral posts alleging Indian airspace was used in Operation Midnight Hammer on Iran

PTI Published 22.06.25, 11:37 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image File picture

India on Sunday dismissed as "fake" claims by certain social media handles that the US fighter jets used Indian airspace to launch strikes against Iran.

The US bombed three nuclear sites in Iran overnight, with President Donald Trump warning of additional strikes if Iran retaliates.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Several social media accounts have claimed that Indian Airspace was used by the United States to launch aircrafts against Iran during Operation #MidnightHammer. This claim is FAKE,” PIB Fact Check said in a post on X.

“Indian Airspace was NOT used by the United States during Operation #MidnightHammer,” said the fact check unit of the Press Information Bureau that functions under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

It said that the Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Gen. Dan Caine had explained the route used by US aircraft during a press briefing.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Russia, China unite to slam US strikes on Iran, warn of escalating West Asia crisis

Beijing and Moscow say Washington's latest military move violates international law and risks igniting a broader Middle East conflict
Marco Rubio
Quote left Quote right

Iranian retaliation to US strikes on nuclear facilities would be worst mistake they've ever made

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT