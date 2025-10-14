India, Canada agree to rebuild ties amid geopolitical tensions and economic shifts

India and Canada on Monday agreed on a host of measures to reset fractured ties, maintaining that a resilient bilateral relationship is “essential” in the context of “ongoing global economic uncertainty and rising geopolitical tensions”.

The decision to “restore and reinvigorate” mechanisms to advance the relationship was taken at the bilateral meeting between external affairs minister S. Jaishankar and his Canadian counterpart Anita Anand here. The Canadian foreign minister also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and met Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anand’s visit comes close on the heels of a series of back-to-back engagements between the two countries to stabilise the relationship torn asunder by Canada’s allegations of an Indian government hand in the murder of a Khalistani activist on Canadian soil.

On her meeting with Jaishankar, the Canadian minister said: “We are pursuing a constructive and balanced partnership grounded in our ongoing law enforcement dialogue and growing economic partnership opportunities, including in the areas of energy, trade and AI.”

Jaishankar said: “We also agreed on an ambitious cooperation road map. And to shepherd the process of rebuilding our cooperation so that it delivers on the expectation of our leaders and the interests of our people.”

A joint statement issued after the meeting said the two sides agreed on a new road map for India-Canada relations based on mutual respect for shared democratic values, the rule of law and a commitment to upholding the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“The ministers recognised that in the context of ongoing global economic uncertainty and rising geopolitical tensions, a strong and resilient India-Canada bilateral relationship is essential. Reviving this partnership will not only create opportunities for enhanced economic cooperation but also help mitigate vulnerabilities arising from shifting global alliances,” the statement said.

Besides deciding to resume the Canada-India CEO Forum, the ministers agreed to step up cooperation on climate action, promote LNG and LPG trade and investment in oil and gas exploration and production.