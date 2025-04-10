India and US set deadline to conclude trade deal as Trump backs down on tariffs: Report

India is moving fast towards clinching a trade deal with the United States. The urgency follows President Donald Trump’s decision to pause reciprocal tariffs on several countries, while escalating duties on Chinese imports.

“India is one of the first nations to start talks over a deal with the United States and to have jointly agreed to a deadline to conclude it,” said a government official, speaking on condition of anonymity, reported Reuters.

The groundwork for the deal was laid in February, with both sides agreeing to work on the first phase of an agreement by the end of the year. The long-term target is clear: to push two-way trade to $500 billion by 2030.

India’s trade ministry, which is leading the negotiations, has not responded to queries.

Earlier this week, India’s trade minister addressing an event in New Delhi said manufacturers in both India and the US have been hit hard by China’s trade conduct over the years.

The official said the government will increase scrutiny on imports to prevent dumping from China.

On Wednesday, Trump backed down on his tariffs on most nations for 90 days, after triggering market panic with sweeping tariffs.

His administration then turned its firepower on China, raising import duties to 125 per cent. India’s reciprocal tariff remains at 10 per cent.

One sector that stands to gain immediately: seafood. “The decision to halt further tariffs is especially a relief for Indian shrimp exporters,” said the official, pointing to an industry that has long been undercut by countries like Ecuador, reported Reuters.

Other sectors hit by previous tariffs include electronics and gems and jewellery, with nearly $14 billion and $9 billion in exports caught in the crossfire.

Ajay Sahai, director general at the Federation of Indian Export Organisations, which represents over 37,000 exporters, views the 90-day tariff pause as a critical window.

“The U.S. appears determined to hit China hard, and if it wants to ensure a non-disruptive supply of goods to its consumers while keeping inflation in check, India remains one of the most reliable suppliers,” Sahai said, according to Reuters.