Defence forces deny issuing report on Pahalgam attackers amid claims of Pakistan nationality

The defence ministry on Monday distanced itself from reports that said security agencies have confirmed, with alleged biometric and documentary proof, that the three slain foreign terrorists killed in ‘Operation Mahadev’ were Pakistani nationals involved in the Pahalgam.

“Social media accounts are spreading a Report on the Identities and Background of the Pahalgam Attackers. No authorised media handle of the Armed Forces has prepared or issued any such document. No remarks of this nature have been made by the Armed Forces Public Relations Offices / nominated Spokespersons,” the Headquarters of the Integrated Defence Staff (IDS) wrote on X to counter claims circulating online regarding the identities of the militants.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Stay Alert! Stay Informed!” The post ended.

Earlier on Monday, security officials cited evidence from the July 28 operation and confirmed to the PTI that the three slain terrorists were indeed Pakistani nationals and high-ranking operatives of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The findings was based on biometric verification with Pakistan’s National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), voter ID documents, digital satellite phone logs, and GPS data, reported PTI.

“For the first time, we have government-issued Pakistani documents that prove the nationality of the Pahalgam attackers beyond doubt,” a senior official said.

The documents found included two laminated voter slips from the Election Commission of Pakistan, recovered from two of the bodies, per reports. One slip was traced to Lahore (NA-125), the other to Gujranwala (NA-79).

The security officials identified the attackers as, Suleman Shah alias Faizal Jatt: Lead shooter, a A-category terrorist, who is believed to be the mastermind. Abu Hamza alias Afghan: A-grade commander and second gunman. Yasir alias Jibran: A-grade commander and third shooter.

Also Read All three terrorists in Pahalgam attack were from Pakistan, evidence confirms

Pakistan-manufactured personal items like wrappers of 'CandyLand' and 'ChocoMax' chocolates (both brands produced in Karachi) were also found in the rucksack that carried spare magazines, the officials said, adding that lot numbers printed on wrappers were traced to a May 2024 consignment shipped to Muzaffarabad, PoK.

But the defence ministry's communication implies that the findings were not released by any official Armed Forces communication channel.