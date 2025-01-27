Inclusivity concern for trans Congress members, activists rue lack of acceptance from local leaders

The Kerala Pradesh Transgender Congress (KPTC), a feeder organisation of the state Congress formed with much fanfare in 2020, is disappointed with the parent body over the lack of acceptance from party leaders — from top to bottom.

It was trans woman Apsara Reddy’s appointment as the general secretary of All India Mahila Congress by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in 2019 which paved the way for the formation of KPTC under the aegis of then Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Mullapally Ramachandran.

Activists of the rival Democratic Transgender Federation of Kerala (DTFK), a feeder organisation of the CPM, are happy with their recognition.

Kerala has been witnessing active participation of the transgender community ever since there has been a change in the mindset of people, but “not among the political circles”.

During the 2020 local bodies elections, for the first time, the state witnessed the marginalised group getting involved in the democratic process. Sneha from Kannur had contested unsuccessfully as an Independent and set herself ablaze over family disputes in February 2021.

Ananya Kumari Alex, Kerala’s first transgender radio jockey who also doubles up as a makeup artist, was pitted against Indian Union Muslim League senior leader P.K. Kunhalikutty under the banner of the Democratic Social Justice Party. Alex came seventh among eight candidates polling a paltry 135 votes. Alex considered it to be an achievement in a conservative Muslim bastion in Malappuram.

Ramachandran, the former Union minister of state for Home, handed over ₹1 lakh cheque each to Arunima M. Kurup and Pallavi, two transgenders from the KPTC camp after they underwent sex reassignment surgeries in June 2021. But that was the end of the association with them.

Once Kannur MP K. Sudhakaran succeeded Ramachandran, things have not been favourable for the transgender community in the Congress. Kurup told The Telegraph that most Congress leaders don’t consider them stakeholders.

“I came from the Left camp due to ideological differences and joined the Congress. While society has changed a lot in favour of us, the Congress leadership, especially those at the grassroots, has not risen to the occasion. Several transgenders, both trans men and women, had joined the Congress hoping they would get acceptance, which has not been the case.

“Whenever national leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visit Kerala, we try to meet them, but the local leaders play spoilsport. Except for Sudhakaran and K.C. Venugopal (AICC general secretary organisation), none of the other leaders are willing to hear or meet us in person,” said Arunima, who is at the fag end of her LLB course.

One of her friends shared the same sentiments. The 45-year-old who works as a customer care executive in a leading company recalled that during the local bodies and Assembly elections, they had spent quite a large amount of money from their pockets to attend campaign rallies.

“But despite assurances from the top brass that we will be looked after well, we got a raw deal. We have common friends on both political fronts and we got to know that CPIM Kerala chief M.V. Govindan met an office-bearer of DTFK. It will not be surprising if they give a ticket to her in the Assembly elections,” said the trans woman.

The office-bearer of DTFK expressed happiness at getting acceptance from the Left.

“There are at least 695 transgenders in DTFK where we don’t face any identity crisis. It’s an exhilarating feeling to be accepted by the CPIM and above all by the ruling Left government,” said the 36-year-old.

Earlier, there were 700 transgenders under the KPTC, but now only 30 activists are active in the party.

M. Liju, the KPCC general secretary (organisation), said when the organisational overhauling, which has been delayed inordinately, is initiated in the coming weeks, the grievances of the KPTC will be addressed and they will get adequate representation.